MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms in mostly quiet market; Bank Doha extends slide
DUBAI, March 8 Dubai's stock market was the top performer and Qatar's Bank Doha extended falls in an otherwise mostly quiet Gulf region early on Wednesday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida Feb 24 Jimmie Johnson won the Daytona 500 NASCAR stock car race on Sunday as pole winner Danica Patrick finished eighth.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. placed second and Mark Martin third.
DUBAI, March 8 Dubai's stock market was the top performer and Qatar's Bank Doha extended falls in an otherwise mostly quiet Gulf region early on Wednesday.
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)
March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.