DAYTONA BEACH Florida Feb 27 Heavy rain
forced organisers to delay the start of the already postponed
Daytona 500 by another seven hours until 1900 Eastern Time (2400
GMT) Monday, race officials said.
NASCAR's season opener was originally scheduled for Sunday
but was washed out by the persistent downpours, marking the
first time the race has ever been postponed in its 54-year
history.
The race was re-scheduled to start at midday ET (1700 GMT)
on Monday but was again delayed by the foul weather.
