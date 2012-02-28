(adds quotes, detail and byline)
By Simon Evans
DAYTONA BEACH Feb 28 After lengthy rain delays
and a freak fuel fire accident, Matt Kenseth emerged as the
Daytona 500 champion on Monday, holding off Dale Earnhardt Jr on
the final lap to win an incident-packed race under floodlights.
Kenseth, in a Ford, was helped by his Roush Fenway team mate
Greg Biffle, who delayed Earnhardt's charge in the NASCAR season
opener before he was eventually passed and crossed the line in
third place.
"I have to thank Greg, we worked together really good all
day long. He had a really fast car all day as well," Kenseth
told reporters.
The victory was Kenseth's second in the race following his
2009 triumph and was the sixth time in the last eight years that
the 500 has ended with a green-white-checker finish that added
two extra laps.
After several cars crashed on the 188th lap, damaging the
vehicles of pre-race favourites Carl Edwards and Tony Stewart,
Kenseth grabbed a firm grip on the race.
Earnhardt, the 2004 Daytona winner, made a real push to
forge ahead on the final lap but could not find the space to get
past Kenseth, who had struggled in the early stages of the race.
"We had a lot of problems and almost ended up a lap down.
The guys did a great job though, they never panicked and I think
they enjoyed the day more because they couldn't hear me on the
radio with my radio problems," Kenseth added.
The race was postponed from Sunday due to rain and then for
a further seven hours on Monday and finished at almost 1 a.m.
local time.
It was the first time NASCAR's premier event was run at
night and not on a Sunday afternoon.
FANS REWARDED
A spectacular fire also delayed proceedings when Colombian
Juan Pablo Montoya hit a jet-dryer truck, carrying a fuel tank,
causing a large explosion and resulting in a two-hour, five
minute delay while the course was cleared for the final 40 laps.
But the thousands of fans who sat through all the
frustrating delays were rewarded by an exciting race which was
still up for grabs until the very end.
The race began in chaotic fashion with a mass collision on
just the second lap which ended the hopes of some of the biggest
names on the circuit.
Five-times NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and debutant
Danica Patrick were involved in the five-car incident.
The accident happened when Elliott Sadler pushed into the
back of Johnson, who spun around with chaotic results in the
tightly-packed field.
Patrick, just the third woman to compete in the 'Great
American Race', was caught in the backwash.
She returned to the garage to repair the damage after her
third crash of the week and rejoined on lap 66 to go through the
formality of finishing the race.
Johnson, who won the 500 in 2006, was unable to get back on
the track and was reduced to the role of a frustrated spectator.
Last year's winner Trevor Bayne, Kurt Busch and David Ragan
also went off the track and the latter was seething over the
early incident.
"It is ridiculous to sit around this long for the Daytona
and on the very first lap for someone to be driving as reckless
as whoever caused that, someone had to cause it," Ragan fumed.
"It is just a shame for it to be that early in the biggest
race... I can't wait to see who was the bonehead that did that."
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien)
