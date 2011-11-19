* Edwards secures pole and advantage for title decider

* Stewart unfazed despite qualifying 15th

(Updates with details, quotes)

By Simon Evans

HOMESTEAD, Florida, Nov 19 Championship leader Carl Edwards grabbed pole position for the title-deciding final race of the NASCAR season after posting the fastest qualifying time on Saturday.

Edwards, who produced a quickest lap of 30.78 seconds, headed into the last event of the year with a three point lead over two-time champion Tony Stewart, the only man in the field who could possibly overtake him for the title.

Stewart was 15th fastest with a time of 31.15 on the 1.5 mile oval circuit, while Martin Treux Jr and Kasey Kahne were second and third quickest after a session held in gusty winds.

"If anything, this is good for our morale to go sleep easy tonight, but we have to run this race and everything can happen," Edwards told reporters.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver only needed to finish ahead of Stewart on Sunday to secure his first NASCAR title.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway's design lends itself to plenty of passing but securing pole position gave Edwards another important advantage, the first stall in pit lane, which should enable him to avoid any traffic problems whenever he exits.

"The biggest thing is that pit stall selection. That's gonna be a big help the whole race. That's something that's hard to put a value on," said Edwards.

"We didn't need to qualify poorly, get a poor pit stall and have some little thorn in our side the whole race, so this will hopefully help us for the whole race.

"We know we are gonna have a good day on pit road, know we'll hopefully be able to run out front and not got caught in anything."

Stewart conceded that winning pole position gave Edwards a slight edge but said he was no less hopeful about his chances in the highly-anticipated showdown.

"Obviously having that first pit box is a huge advantage in this sport, they did a good job qualifying but that pit selection does not guarantee anything," he said.

"I have had 13 poles in 13 years and won 43 races. We have proven that you don't have to do it from the pole. It's definitely a luxury but don't start etching his name on the trophy just yet."

While Edwards posted the fastest single lap, Stewart believed the practice session times indicated he had problems maintaining his speed and he hoped his own strategy of putting in more race-style sessions in practice would pay off.

"He put up a fast lap but his lap times fell off pretty hard in the one long run that he did," Stewart said.

"That's why I am really confident that what we did was the right thing. Our times do not fall off as hard as his did."

The last five NASCAR titles have been won by Jimmie Johnson with an unprecedented run of victories but he risked missing out on a top five finish for the first time since he joined the series fulltime in 2002.

