* Edwards secures pole and advantage for title decider
* Stewart unfazed despite qualifying 15th
(Updates with details, quotes)
By Simon Evans
HOMESTEAD, Florida, Nov 19 Championship leader Carl Edwards grabbed pole
position for the title-deciding final race of the NASCAR season after posting the fastest
qualifying time on Saturday.
Edwards, who produced a quickest lap of 30.78 seconds, headed into the last event of the
year with a three point lead over two-time champion Tony Stewart, the only man in the field who
could possibly overtake him for the title.
Stewart was 15th fastest with a time of 31.15 on the 1.5 mile oval circuit, while Martin
Treux Jr and Kasey Kahne were second and third quickest after a session held in gusty winds.
"If anything, this is good for our morale to go sleep easy tonight, but we have to run this
race and everything can happen," Edwards told reporters.
The Roush Fenway Racing driver only needed to finish ahead of Stewart on Sunday to secure
his first NASCAR title.
The Homestead-Miami Speedway's design lends itself to plenty of passing but securing pole
position gave Edwards another important advantage, the first stall in pit lane, which should
enable him to avoid any traffic problems whenever he exits.
"The biggest thing is that pit stall selection. That's gonna be a big help the whole race.
That's something that's hard to put a value on," said Edwards.
"We didn't need to qualify poorly, get a poor pit stall and have some little thorn in our
side the whole race, so this will hopefully help us for the whole race.
"We know we are gonna have a good day on pit road, know we'll hopefully be able to run out
front and not got caught in anything."
Stewart conceded that winning pole position gave Edwards a slight edge but said he was no
less hopeful about his chances in the highly-anticipated showdown.
"Obviously having that first pit box is a huge advantage in this sport, they did a good job
qualifying but that pit selection does not guarantee anything," he said.
"I have had 13 poles in 13 years and won 43 races. We have proven that you don't have to do
it from the pole. It's definitely a luxury but don't start etching his name on the trophy just
yet."
While Edwards posted the fastest single lap, Stewart believed the practice session times
indicated he had problems maintaining his speed and he hoped his own strategy of putting in
more race-style sessions in practice would pay off.
"He put up a fast lap but his lap times fell off pretty hard in the one long run that he
did," Stewart said.
"That's why I am really confident that what we did was the right thing. Our times do not
fall off as hard as his did."
The last five NASCAR titles have been won by Jimmie Johnson with an unprecedented run of
victories but he risked missing out on a top five finish for the first time since he joined the
series fulltime in 2002.
(Editing by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)