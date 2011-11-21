By Simon Evans
| HOMESTEAD, Florida
HOMESTEAD, Florida Nov 20 Tony Stewart barely
scraped into NASCAR's season-ending playoffs, but he dominated
the finale in unprecedented fashion, culminating in a third
championship for a man who is simply obsessed with racing cars.
Stewart was not being entirely self-depreciating at the
conclusion of the regular season when he claimed to be taking up
a spot for someone who deserved it more, but by the end of the
Chase, no-one was doubting his right to be involved.
Five wins in 10 races was a remarkable record and the fifth
of those, a comeback triumph over Carl Edwards, who went into
the race leading the championship by three points, was an
emphatic way to add to his 2002 and 2005 triumphs.
Stewart made 118 passes as he twice came from deep in the
field to get up front with Edwards and he showed tremendous
aggression at restarts.
"I feel like I passed half the state of Florida... 118 cars
is a helluva lot of cars to pass in a race but when you are
under pressure, in the circumstances, it has to be one of the
best races I've driven," Stewart told reporters.
It was a view shared by Stewart's hero, A.J. Foyt, the
winner of the Indy 500, Daytona 500 and the Le Mans and Daytona
24 hour races.
"It was a great race. I was a little worried in the
beginning because it seemed like something happened to Tony
every time he got to the front," he said.
"He had to win it to win the championship and I think Tony
drove the best race of his life. It was great to see the 14 win
again. I am real proud of him."
Similar to Foyt, Stewart has tried his hand at numerous
formats.
He is the only man to win a national championship in both
Indycar Racing League and NASCAR and he has occasionally
appeared in midget car, Sprint Car and Silver Crown races across
the country.
The victory was the first for a man who co-owns his
Stewart-Haas Racing team, just one item on his long list of
racing commitments that includes ownership of one racetrack and
part-ownership of two more.
"The biggest factor that made me go into NASCAR, was to get
to race 33 races a year and not 11," Stewart said of his switch
from open-wheel racing.
And perhaps it was that desire to compete, even away from
his 'day job' that gave him the extra spark this season.
"I got to run 30 nights this year away from NASCAR and had a
blast doing it. I think that as much as it scares our management
worrying about me getting hurt... when I would come back it
energised me. It was like hitting a reset button.
"I had fun racing again this year and I think that
transferred to what we were doing with the Cup car. I think that
made a big difference".
