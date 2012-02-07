By Alan Baldwin
| JEREZ, Spain
emphasised his loyalty to Red Bull on Tuesday, saying that
walking out on the Formula One champions would feel like
abandoning his children.
In a clear sign he intended to see out his Formula One
career with the British outfit, the design genius that every
team in the paddock would like to poach said Red Bull felt very
much like family.
"So long as I am enjoying it and people want me to work
here, I'll carry on doing so," Newey told reporters on the first
day of pre-season testing in southern Spain. "I can't see myself
going anywhere else.
"I've been involved in the team from very early on, I feel
very centrally involved in it and proud we've managed to get
from the ashes of Jaguar to where we are today.
"That in itself brings a huge amount of satisfaction and the
slightly paternal feeling of wanting that to carry on. To now
leave for another team would kind of feel a little like walking
out on your children in a way."
Red Bull, who renamed Jaguar after saving that team from
being shut down at the end of 2004 when Ford pulled out, have
taken both titles for the past two years with Germany's
Sebastian Vettel.
With those successes, Newey has now designed
championship-winning cars for three separate teams after drawing
world-beaters for Williams and McLaren.
Ferrari have made no secret that he would be top of their
wish list.
TRACK DEBUT
The track debut of the latest Newey-designed creation is
always an eagerly awaited event but early morning fog kept it,
and Australian driver Mark Webber, out of sight for longer than
intended on Tuesday.
Newey explained the plane coming in from England with the
rear wing assembly, which had been held back for checks after an
online launch, had been unable to land in Jerez and was diverted
to Seville.
"We were stuck waiting for it to get from Seville to here,"
said Newey.
Asked how testing had gone otherwise, he smiled: "Well, it
hasn't caught fire yet and it's managed to do a few laps."
The online launch, offering a fleeting glimpse of the car,
had shown an intriguing slot at the base of the ramp of the nose
into the front bulkhead and raised speculation about whether
Newey was up to his tricks again.
The designer said it was simply to cool the driver.
"Traditionally the driver cooling slot is always right at
the front of the nose, really for styling as much as anything we
moved it to where you now see it just to kind of break up the
aesthetics of the ramp that's required by regulation."
Asked whether he expected the rules to throw up any
controversies between now and the start of the season in
Melbourne on March 18, Newey felt it was unlikely but not
impossible.
"There's always a chance that somebody will come up with
something that's right on the border," he said.
