June 11 Red Bull's Formula One world champion
Sebastian Vettel was given a taste of what he can expect in New
Jersey next year when he sampled the proposed Grand Prix of
America layout on Monday.
The 24-year-old German drove around the 3.2-mile street
circuit at Port Imperial in an Infiniti road car before taking
part in a news conference with promoter Leo Hindery, Weehawken
mayor Richard Turner and West New York mayor Felix Roque.
"Sebastian got a very small taste of what racing around the
Port Imperial course will be like but there's no substitute for
when he'll be driving at just over 200 miles an hour," said
Hindery in a statement.
The race, pencilled in for next June with the New York
skyline as a backdrop, will be the second U.S. round after a
circuit still being built in Austin, Texas, makes its debut in
November this year.
Vettel arrived in New Jersey after finishing fourth in
Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.
"It's been fantastic to be the first to drive the new
circuit," he said after giving some passenger rides. "It's clear
it is going to be a big challenge in a Formula One car."
Organisers expect upwards of 100,000 people to attend the
race and say it will receive no subsidies from local or state
government.
(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London editing by Tony Jimenez)