Motor racing-Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
LONDON, March 26 Williams chairman Adam Parr has resigned from the Formula One team, the former world champions said in a statement on Monday.
The surprise move from a man who had been groomed as a successor to founder and team principal Frank Williams came after the team scored their first points of the season in Malaysia on Sunday.
Williams said Parr would leave the company on March 30 with Nick Rose, an ex-chief financial officer of the world's largest spirits company Diageo, appointed non-executive chairman. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 48 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 44 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 33 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 25 5. Craig Breen (Irel
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 73 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 53 3. Hyundai Motorsport 40 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 26