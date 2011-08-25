PHOENIX Aug 25 Danica Patrick, the only woman
to win an IndyCar race, ended months of speculation about her
racing future by announcing on Thursday that she will make a
full-time move to NASCAR next year.
The petite American has divided her time between the two
series for the past two seasons but had come under increasing
pressure to commit to just one of the circuits to achieve more
consistent results.
"We can finally put the rumours to rest -- I am going
full-time NASCAR with Go Daddy next year," Patrick said during
a news conference at the headquarters of GoDaddy.com, an
Internet domain registrar which is her primary sponsor.
"I am going to race a full Nationwide schedule and a
limited Sprint Cup schedule in my GoDaddy.com Chevrolet next
season. The time is now. The opportunity is now."
A long-time darling of American motorsport, Patrick will
compete in NASCAR's second-tier circuit, the Nationwide Series,
for JR Motorsports, her current stock car team which is owned
by Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
In the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, she will be with
Stewart-Haas Racing, co-owned by double Sprint Cup champion
Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation.
"Her work ethic is probably the best of anyone in the
sport," Earnhardt Jr. said.
"People don't understand how difficult it is to do what she
did -- racing two totally different cars at the same time. I'm
glad she gets the opportunity to devote all of her attention to
this car because I think she's going to continue getting
better."
The photogenic Patrick, equally comfortable in front of the
cameras as behind the wheel, became the only woman to reach
Victory Lane in an IndyCar race with a win at Motegi in Japan
in 2008.
However, she has made no secret of her preference to race
on oval circuits rather than on street courses in recent years
as IndyCar has increasingly focused on street tracks.
Patrick has recorded three top-10 finishes in seven starts
this season in the Nationwide Series. Her best result was
fourth in Las Vegas.
"I don't want to wait years," the 29-year-old said while
sitting next to GoDaddy chief executive and founder Bob
Parsons. "I want to do it now, and I'm lucky enough to have a
sponsor that will stand behind me and allow me to go."
