LONDON Nov 13 Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez issued a statement on Wednesday confirming he would be leaving McLaren at the end of the season.

"I would like to wish the team the very best in the future," he said ahead of this weekend's U.S. Grand Prix.

"I will always be a fan of McLaren. In the meanwhile I will be looking at my future to ensure my position in the best possible package to fight for wins."

In a response to the statement that Perez posted on his Twitter feed, McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh thanked the driver for being "a fine team member" since he joined from Sauber at the end of last year.

"We wish him well for the future, and are sure that he will have many successes ahead of him," he added. McLaren sources say Danish rookie Kevin Magnussen, son of former racer Jan, has been lined up to replace the Mexican. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)