LONDON Nov 18 Russian Formula One driver
Vitaly Petrov has apologised to his Renault team for criticising
their tactics and pitstops.
Petrov's manager Oksana Kossatchenko told Reuters on Friday
that Petrov had given an interview to Russia 2 television in the
heat of the moment after Sunday's race in Abu Dhabi but
immediately regretted his comments.
"It was an emotional interview," she said. "It was an
exception and he apologised afterwards to the team. It will
never happen again.
"We are really sorry and the management has discussed it
with Vitaly already."
Kossatchenko said she had spoken also on Friday with team
principal Eric Boullier and owner Gerard Lopez.
There was no immediate comment from Renault, who are
preparing for the season-ending race in Brazil next week.
Petrov told the television channel that although his
contract barred him from saying anything bad about the team, he
had to speak out.
"I haven't criticised the team despite what we have lost so
many times. How much have we missed at pitstops? With
strategy?," he asked in comments translated and reported by
various websites.
"We have lost positions in about 10 races or even more. Even
without a fast car we could have gained good points, we could
have finished with points if we had had a good strategy.
"But I couldn't say in interviews that we lost it with the
pitstops, and I cannot talk about that now either. But I can't
keep silent any more - it is over. I can't keep everything
inside any more."
Petrov, Russia's first Formula One driver, has a contract
for next year although there has been some speculation about his
future.
The outburst triggered fresh speculation about his relations
with the team, who are changing their name to Lotus for 2012
after their main Malaysian backer.
The Russian started the season with third place in Australia
but he has gleaned just five points in the last 11 races.
His team mates have done no better, with Germany's Nick
Heidfeld replaced in August and Brazilian Bruno Senna managing
to score just two points since then.
Petrov said the car had been good for the first few races
but the team had then failed to develop it.
"When the windtunnel developments came, the new parts,
because of the front exhausts, they didn't work. We worked on
the front wing, the rear wing, the diffusers, the floor - but
whatever we changed it was useless," he said.
