ABU DHABI Jan 25 Vitaly Petrov could be
in the frame for a testing role with Formula One tyre supplier
Pirelli if the former Renault driver is unable to find a race
seat for the season starting in Australia in March.
Russia's first grand prix driver made a surprise appearance
at a Pirelli media event in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday when the
Italian manufacturer launched its range of tyres for the
championship.
"We will see how it goes," Pirelli's Motorsport Director
Paul Hembery told reporters when asked about a possible role for
Petrov.
"There is always a lot of tyre development work to do, and
we are eager to have a driver who has experience of racing from
the previous year."
Petrov, 27, has also been linked with the Caterham F1 team,
previously Team Lotus, after being axed by his former team in
favour of Frenchman Romain Grosjean.
Renault, now renamed Lotus, also have former world champion
Kimi Raikkonen.
Cash-strapped Spanish outfit HRT are the only team still to
complete their 2012 driver line-up after Williams this month
appointed Petrov's former team mate Bruno Senna as their second
driver.
Brazilian Lucas di Grassi is also expected to remain as a
test driver for Pirelli this season.
