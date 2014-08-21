Aug 21 Former Formula One and NASCAR driver Nelson Piquet junior has signed up to race for a Chinese team in the new Formula E electric series starting in Beijing next month.

The 29-year-old Brazilian, whose father and namesake was a triple F1 champion, joins a list of ex-Formula One drivers on the starting grid including Germany's Nick Heidfeld and Italian Jarno Trulli.

Piquet's best F1 result was second place in Germany with Renault in 2008 but he is more notorious for deliberately crashing his car in that year's Singapore Grand Prix to help team mate Fernando Alonso win.

The 'Crashgate' saga became one of the sport's biggest scandals when Piquet gave details to the sport's governing body after being dropped by the team a year later. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Julian Linden)