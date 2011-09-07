By Alan Baldwin
MILAN, Sept 7 Tyre supplier Pirelli welcomes
plans for Formula One teams to hold a mid-season test next year
at Ferrari's Mugello circuit, motorsport head Paul Hembery said
on Wednesday.
At the same time he expressed disappointment that the
Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park, near to the factory where
the Italian company makes its grand prix tyres, had been dropped
from the 2012 calendar.
"It is a good circuit, a great facility and such a shame
that it never captured the imagination of the public there," he
told Reuters at a fan event at the company's Milan headquarters.
He said there were no plans to hold a private test at the
Istanbul track.
"It still would be logistically difficult for us because
it's not the tyres getting there, it's the whole structure of
the test team," he pointed out.
Pirelli, who took over from Bridgestone this season as
Formula One's sole supplier, are planning to do less private
track testing next year having previously used old Toyota F1
cars to gather data.
"We're moving more towards simulators and simulation data,"
said Hembery.
"We have also the mid-season test, as the teams have now
agreed to, which will help us a lot, being able to get on 2012
cars mid-season.
"That will be a huge advantage for us because we can start
already showing them tyres for 2013."
Testing during the season, other than for straightline
aerodynamic runs and promotional filming purposes, is currently
banned as part of agreed cost-saving measures.
Hembery said the teams had agreed to a week of testing,
probably at Mugello near Florence, in May once the championship
returns to Europe after the opening long-haul races.
The regular pre-season February tests will stay at Spain's
Barcelona and Jerez tracks.
