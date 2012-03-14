Motor racing-Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
MELBOURNE, March 14 Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel, a big fan of the Beatles as well as Silverstone circuit, will be hoping to put Abbey on the road to success this season.
The 24-year-old German revealed on Wednesday he had decided to call his new Red Bull car 'Abbey' after racing in the past with 'Kate', 'Kate's Dirty Sister', 'Luscious Liz', 'Randy Mandy' and 'Kinky Kylie'.
Vettel, chasing his third title in a row when the season starts in Melbourne this weekend, has given all his Formula One cars names.
He won 11 races last year with a record 15 pole positions.
The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was recorded by the group in 1969, while Abbey is also a well known corner at Silverstone. Vettel's spokeswoman denied there was any specific reason behind the choice of name, however. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Alison WIldey)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 48 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 44 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 33 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 25 5. Craig Breen (Irel
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 73 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 53 3. Hyundai Motorsport 40 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 26