MELBOURNE, March 14 Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel, a big fan of the Beatles as well as Silverstone circuit, will be hoping to put Abbey on the road to success this season.

The 24-year-old German revealed on Wednesday he had decided to call his new Red Bull car 'Abbey' after racing in the past with 'Kate', 'Kate's Dirty Sister', 'Luscious Liz', 'Randy Mandy' and 'Kinky Kylie'.

Vettel, chasing his third title in a row when the season starts in Melbourne this weekend, has given all his Formula One cars names.

He won 11 races last year with a record 15 pole positions.

The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was recorded by the group in 1969, while Abbey is also a well known corner at Silverstone. Vettel's spokeswoman denied there was any specific reason behind the choice of name, however. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Alison WIldey)