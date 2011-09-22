By Ossian Shine
| SINGAPORE, Sept 22
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Fernando Alonso has a short
answer to the question of whether he has given up all hope of
winning this year's Formula One championship -- "Yes".
Although the double world champion is resigned to not
catching runaway leader Sebastian Vettel this season, the
Spaniard is still determined to win grands prix, especially in
Singapore.
"We know we cannot fight for the general classification,"
said the Ferrari driver, sporting large sunglasses, metres from
the pit-lane.
"We cannot win the Tour de France, but we want to win
individual stages," he added, leaning on a cycling analogy.
"I will do the same as the last couple of races. I will try
to attack, try to be aggressive, try to win races, use
aggressive strategy."
Alonso is second in the standings with 172 points, five
points ahead of Britain's Jenson Button and Australian Mark
Webber.
The gap between Alonso and Vettel, who is at the top with
284 points, is such that the German can clinch the title at this
weekend's race in Singapore with five races remaining.
Vettel can achieve his goal if he leaves Singapore with a
125-point advantage over his nearest rival -- currently Alonso.
YOUNGEST DOUBLE-CHAMPION
Alonso, though, can keep the title race alive for at least
one more leg with an impressive showing in Singapore and he has
the pedigree for it, having won two of the three night races
staged in the city-state.
"Here in Singapore it is one of our best opportunities in
the remaining races. The circuit is similar to Monte Carlo and
we were quite competitive there," he told reporters.
"Here we have soft and supersoft tyres which are the
combination that we like the most.
"I hope it will be a good weekend for us, but the victory is
never easy. It is going to be tough, but hopefully closer than
some of the tests."
Vettel will take Alonso's mantle of youngest double-champion
assuming he clinches the title in the coming days or weeks, and
Alonso was full of admiration for his German rival.
"He is driving fantastically this year. He makes no
mistakes, or very few mistakes, whereas last year we had a few
more chances.
"This year they improved all problems they had last year --
their car is just as quick and they finish all the races.
"When you have a dominant car its okay to win pole position
or win a race but there have been some occasions this year that
the conditions were very tricky, like Canada or Silverstone, and
he managed to (get) pole position and (have) a perfect race from
start to finish.
"Generally (he) has been the best driver, the best team, the
best package."
Alonso, though, has proved he has what it takes to triumph
on this tough circuit.
"The humidity and conditions are extreme here. Probably this
is the toughest race physically," he said. "One, because of the
concentration needed because it is at night, and a street
circuit, and second because of the conditions."
(Editing by Clare Fallon; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more motor racing