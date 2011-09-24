SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was confident he could put Sebastian Vettel's Formula One title celebrations on hold despite qualifying only fifth for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.

The Spaniard has next to no hope of denying the Red Bull driver a second successive crown but a podium finish under the Singapore floodlights would be sure to keep the 24-year-old German waiting another two weeks.

"I am convinced that a podium finish is within our reach," declared the winner of two of the three Singapore Grands Prix to date.

"Usually we go better in the race than in qualifying and there is no reason why that should not be the case here," added Alonso, who denied Vettel victory in Singapore last year after a thrilling chase to the line.

"This is a very hard race for the mechanical parts of the car and the safety car is usually involved. We will see what happens but, I say it again, I am confident in our chances of getting to the podium."

Vettel, who will start on pole position, has a 112 point advantage over Alonso in the championship and will clinch the title with five races remaining if he can extend that lead by a further 13 points.

Alonso has Vettel's team mate Mark Webber and the McLaren pairing of Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton ahead of him on the starting grid.

The Spaniard, who snatched the lead from Vettel at the start of the previous Italian Grand Prix after qualifying fourth, told a bank of reporters and television crews that there was still everything to play for.

"With a normal lap I was maybe half a second behind McLaren so it is the way it is," he shrugged as a Ferrari team member placed an iced towel round his neck.

"It is a long race...I think the strategy will play a good part because there is the pit stops, the safety car possibilities. There is the start...there is the high degradation of the tyres. Many factors tomorrow can play an important part and hopefully we will get them right."

(Editing by Alan Baldwin. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

For more sport click on