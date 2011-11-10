ABU DHABI Nov 10 The pain of last season's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was far from Fernando Alonso's thoughts on his return to the Yas Marina circuit on Thursday.

A strategic error cost the Ferrari driver a third Formula One championship last year, with the Spaniard spending lap after lap behind Renault's Vitaly Petrov while the title went to Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel.

Alonso finished seventh in the race and ended up overall runner-up by four points.

Yet Alonso said he was delighted to be back at a track that, despite having a landmark Ferrari theme park next door, has yet to see a Ferrari driver on the podium in two races held there.

"When I arrived here I felt very good," he smiled.

"I arrived last night, I went to sleep and this morning went to the swimming pool in the hotel. From there I saw the paddock with the boats, the colours, the asphalt painted blue on the outside. Nice temperature, and I said what a wonderful place to host a race.

"I did not think of last year. Maybe because we came from India and Korea, which was not very comfortable with the flight etcetera."

Alonso's win at Silverstone remains Ferrari's sole victory from 17 races this season but the Spaniard hoped to take home at least some silverware from the penultimate round.

"The motivation is always very high," he said. "I have 72 podiums so far, so 72 trophies at home from all the circuits in the calendar apart from Abu Dhabi.

"So there is only one trophy missing at home and hopefully this year or in the coming years I can put Abu Dhabi there as well."

Abu Dhabi has been a circuit where overtaking has proved as difficult as Monaco but Alonso, who was unable to find a way past Petrov last year, was confident the moveable rear wing (DRS) would improve matters this time with two zones designated for its use.

"This year with the DRS is the moment to prove that it works and it makes the race better. I am pretty confident that it will work and we will see a much better race this year."