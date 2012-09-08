By Alan Baldwin
MONZA, Italy, Sept 8
MONZA, Italy, Sept 8 Fernando Alonso cursed his
bad luck after a mechanical failure denied the Formula One
championship leader a possible pole position at Ferrari's home
Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Alonso, who was shunted out of last weekend's Belgian Grand
Prix at the start, qualified in 10th place after a problem with
his car's rear anti-roll bar left him with no chance of a
competitive lap.
The Spaniard, 24 points clear of Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel
with eight races remaining, had no doubt that he would have been
on pole otherwise, after setting the fastest times in both the
first two parts of qualifying.
"Sometimes you never know, but this time in Q1 (the first
phase) we were (one minute) 24.1 with a hard tyre, we were 24.0
with a medium tyre in Q2 with an easy lap and then in Q3 we know
that we have always two or three tenths in the pocket.
"So I think maybe today was an easy pole position. It's
never easy but today was a good chance and the car was
performing well," he said.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton took pole instead with a fastest
lap of 1:24.010.
Ferrari knew they did not have enough time to repair the
car, so they sent Alonso out for one timed lap in the hope that
others might save tyres and not run. In the end, all the rest
were faster.
The only consolation for the Spaniard was that it had
happened on Saturday and not in Sunday's race, and that he won
the European Grand Prix in Valencia from 11th place on the grid.
Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo, watching from the
garages, was equally disappointed that Ferrari had let such a
chance slip through their fingers.
"Today was maybe one of the easiest situations in my career,
which started in 1973, to get a pole position in Monza. Alonso
was absolutely the quickest," he told reporters.
"The car is extremely competitive. He was very quick
yesterday and this morning. To start from 10th instead of first,
we have to be disappointed. Especially after what happened in
Spa."
Ferrari's Brazilian Felipe Massa qualified third to give the
Ferrari fans something to cheer about, although he has scored
only 35 points this season and has not appeared on the podium
since 2010.
