SOCHI, Russia Oct 12 Ferrari's Fernando Alonso gave a teasing hint about his Formula One future on Sunday by saying the decision would seem obvious once announced and he was unlikely to drive for a Mercedes-powered team.

"I'm not in a hurry...I understand the curiosity, and I understand, for the fans, the news that can be around the future," the Spaniard told reporters at the inaugural Russian Grand Prix.

"But do not worry, do not worry. Just relax, enjoy, and when it's time to know it, you will know it.

"My mind is set, for the last two or three months, and when you know you will understand that probably it was very obvious what I would do," added the double world champion.

In a separate interview with NBC television, Alonso said "I don't think so" when asked if he would be driving for a team with Mercedes engines.

That would appear to leave only a return to McLaren, who are starting a new partnership with Honda, or staying at Ferrari as the 33-year-old's realistic options of a drive given that Renault-powered Red Bull have announced a 2015 line-up.

McLaren have said repeatedly that they have not yet made any decision about their drivers.

Although Alonso has a contract at Ferrari until the end of 2016, he is expected to leave at the end of the year to make way for four-times champion Sebastian Vettel unless current team mate Kimi Raikkonen leaves.

Raikkonen, Ferrari's 2007 champion, has a contract for 2015 but has been eclipsed by Alonso this year.

Vettel announced last week that he was leaving Red Bull at the end of the year, with that team's principal Christian Horner saying the driver was heading for Ferrari. Neither Ferrari nor the German have confirmed anything.

Maintaining the intrigue, Alonso also said he wanted to do his best for the future of Ferrari.

"My decision...was to help this fantastic team, and I'm extremely happy with the things that will come," he said. (Editing by by Ed Osmond)