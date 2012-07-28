By Brian Homewood
| BUDAPEST, July 28
defies any logic with team's performances oscillating
dramatically from race to race, championship leader Fernando
Alonso said Saturday.
Alonso, who leads by 34 points even though his Ferrari is
widely considered to be slower than the cars of his Red Bull and
McLaren rivals, said there was no point in trying to make a deep
analysis.
The Spaniard, world champion in 2005 and 2006, will start on
the third row for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. But, having won
the European Grand Prix from even further down the grid, Alonso
said anything was possible.
"In Valencia, we started 11th and won the race," he told
reporters. "It's impossible to explain because you win one race
and the next, you're in a bad position.
"There's no analysis. You can try and comment on what
happens each weekend... but it's a championship with no type of
clear order."
"We have seen very strange races... We were in Germany one
week ago and Sauber was the second or third fastest car in dry
conditions and here they were one and a half seconds (per lap)
slower," he said after the Swiss team failed to get a car in the
top 10 of qualifying.
"We change race by race and day by day. Friday can be a very
good day for you, Saturday bad and Sunday good and vice versa."
The 2012 season has been one of the most open for years,
partly due to the delicate Pirelli tyres which have proved a
brainteaser as teams and drivers struggle to extract the most
from them.
Alonso's only certainty was that Ferrari, who benefited from
wet qualifying sessions before the British and German Grand
Prixs, need to improve in the one-month break which will follow
Sunday's race at the Hungaroring.
Even though Alonso will lead the championship into the
break, regardless of the outcome in Hungary, he said the car
needed improving.
"We said after Germany that we are very happy with the
points we have achieved in the first 10 races but we are not
happy with the performance of the car and we are honest with
ourselves," he said.
"We keep repeating this message but it seems everyone keeps
forgetting we are not quick.
"This was another demonstration. We have been racing with
the same car from three or four races with no new parts in the
car, this is the problem. We are losing ground with the fastest
cars.
"We need hopefully after the summer break to bring some
updates to the car and hope they really work and close that gap,
because if not it will be too much."
