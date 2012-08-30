By Alan Baldwin
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 30 Fernando
Alonso shrugged off the mantle of Formula One favourite on
Thursday despite a 40-point cushion in the championship and
being only a race away from a record-equalling 24 successive
scoring finishes.
The favourite of the bookmakers, and many paddock regulars,
refused to see the situation through their betting eyes as the
travelling circus returned from its August break for the Belgian
Grand Prix.
With nine races remaining, and only two in Europe, the
Ferrari driver played down his chances by saying his car was far
from the fastest.
"Two or three bad races can make you lose everything," the
Spaniard, the only driver to have won three races this season,
told reporters.
"In terms of performance, I think of the contenders or the
guys who are at the front we are clearly the slowest," added
Alonso, who leads Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber by 40
points.
"We have a points advantage, a performance disadvantage so I
don't think we are any favourites."
Alonso has enjoyed astonishing consistency, finishing in the
points in every race since Canada in June last year.
If he ends Sunday's race in the top 10, he will have
equalled the record run of 24 set by seven-times world champion
Michael Schumacher with the same Italian team between 2001 and
2003.
A continuation of the sequence will make it increasingly
hard for his rivals to claw back Alonso's advantage, with the
sequence of long-haul races also likely to reduce the pace at
which developments can be brought to the cars.
Even if Alonso has never won a Formula One race at Spa, his
rivals took his declaration as little more than light
entertainment.
"He is leading so he is (the favourite)," said Red Bull's
double world champion Sebastian Vettel, 42 points adrift of the
Spaniard. "He is not leading just because someone wrote a cheque
and gave him the amount of points.
"I think he deserves to lead. If you look at the beginning
of the season, starting at winter testing, Ferrari had a lot of
criteria (issues). And then I think they got their act together,
built a very competitive car and have been very competitive in
all circumstances and conditions."
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, five points behind Vettel in
fourth place overall, agreed that it all looked like a
smokescreen.
"He said that? He would say that, wouldn't he?," the Briton
replied with some amazement when asked whether he felt the
Ferrari was the slowest car of the front-runners.
"He's just positioning himself in a nice way. I am going to
say the same thing," smiled Hamilton. "My car is definitely the
slowest out of the top four teams. So we'll see what we can do
with it."
