BARCELONA May 13 Team by team analysis of
Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix in Barcelona (listed in
championship order)
----
RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 6, Mark Webber 11)
A low key race by their high standards. Both drivers
suffered front wing damage that meant the noses of their cars
had to be changed. Championship leader Vettel was hampered by a
drive-through penalty for failing to slow for yellow warning
flags but finished strongly. Webber struggled for pace and
finished out of the points after four fourth places in a row.
-
MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 8, Jenson Button 9)
The damage was done for Hamilton on Saturday when he was
demoted from pole to the back of the grid for not having enough
fuel in final qualifying. Using a two-stop strategy he drove
expertly through the field to ensure he picked up points. Button
struggled with grip and balance and his ninth place was a
disappointing return.
-
LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 3, Romain Grosjean 4)
Raikkonen was disappointed with third place, a measure of
the progress Lotus have made this season. The Finn was closing
on the top two when the race ended but could not compensate
enough for a sluggish start. Grosjean had the satisfaction of
posting the fastest lap of the race.
-
FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Felipe Massa 15)
A mixed afternoon for the Italian team. Alonso is level on
points at the top and was satisfied with second place in his
home race, seeing signs of progress towards a more competitive
car after improvements in testing in recent weeks. Massa was
hampered by a penalty on lap 28, another blow in a season of
poor returns so far.
-
MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 7, Michael Schumacher retired)
Rosberg said he struggled with his choice of tyres but
managed to land useful points. Schumacher came to grief on
unlucky lap 13, driving into the back of Bruno Senna's Williams,
a collision that will mean a five-position penalty on the
starting grid in Monaco in two weeks' time.
-
WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 1, Bruno Senna retired)
An historic win for Venezuela's Maldonado, his first in the
sport and a return to winning ways for Williams after almost
eight lean years. On pole, Maldonado kept his cool after home
favourite Alonso had got past him at the start. Senna's race was
ended early after his collision with Schumacher.
-
SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 5, Sergio Perez retired)
Kobayashi moved up from ninth place on the grid to secure
his best result of the season. Perez never recovered after
having to come into the pits after a clash with Grosjean after
one lap. He retired on the 38th lap with a transmission problem.
-
FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 10, Paul di Resta 14)
Hulkenberg was pleased to hold off Webber and pick up a
point. Di Resta bemoaned his car's performance on hard tyres.
-
TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 12, Daniel Ricciardo 13)
Vergne made a strong start, moving up to eighth by lap 10
but pitting early backfired and left him stuck in traffic.
Ricciardo started slowly and also missed out on points.
-
MARUSSIA (Timo Glock 18, Charles Pic retired)
Glock struggled with balance problems. Pic retired on lap 26
with a drive shaft failure.
-
CATERHAM (Heikki Kovalainen 16, Vitaly Petrov 17)
Started together towards the back of the grid and finished
well down the field again.
-
HRT (Pedro de la Rosa 19, Narain Karthikeyan retired)
Catalan De la Rosa, who made four stops, was the last placed
among those who finished. Karthikeyan completed only a third of
the team's home race.
(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Pritha Sarkar)