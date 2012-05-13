BARCELONA May 13 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix in Barcelona (listed in championship order)

----

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 6, Mark Webber 11)

A low key race by their high standards. Both drivers suffered front wing damage that meant the noses of their cars had to be changed. Championship leader Vettel was hampered by a drive-through penalty for failing to slow for yellow warning flags but finished strongly. Webber struggled for pace and finished out of the points after four fourth places in a row.

-

MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 8, Jenson Button 9)

The damage was done for Hamilton on Saturday when he was demoted from pole to the back of the grid for not having enough fuel in final qualifying. Using a two-stop strategy he drove expertly through the field to ensure he picked up points. Button struggled with grip and balance and his ninth place was a disappointing return.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 3, Romain Grosjean 4)

Raikkonen was disappointed with third place, a measure of the progress Lotus have made this season. The Finn was closing on the top two when the race ended but could not compensate enough for a sluggish start. Grosjean had the satisfaction of posting the fastest lap of the race.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Felipe Massa 15)

A mixed afternoon for the Italian team. Alonso is level on points at the top and was satisfied with second place in his home race, seeing signs of progress towards a more competitive car after improvements in testing in recent weeks. Massa was hampered by a penalty on lap 28, another blow in a season of poor returns so far.

-

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 7, Michael Schumacher retired)

Rosberg said he struggled with his choice of tyres but managed to land useful points. Schumacher came to grief on unlucky lap 13, driving into the back of Bruno Senna's Williams, a collision that will mean a five-position penalty on the starting grid in Monaco in two weeks' time.

-

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 1, Bruno Senna retired)

An historic win for Venezuela's Maldonado, his first in the sport and a return to winning ways for Williams after almost eight lean years. On pole, Maldonado kept his cool after home favourite Alonso had got past him at the start. Senna's race was ended early after his collision with Schumacher.

-

SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 5, Sergio Perez retired)

Kobayashi moved up from ninth place on the grid to secure his best result of the season. Perez never recovered after having to come into the pits after a clash with Grosjean after one lap. He retired on the 38th lap with a transmission problem.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 10, Paul di Resta 14)

Hulkenberg was pleased to hold off Webber and pick up a point. Di Resta bemoaned his car's performance on hard tyres.

-

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 12, Daniel Ricciardo 13)

Vergne made a strong start, moving up to eighth by lap 10 but pitting early backfired and left him stuck in traffic. Ricciardo started slowly and also missed out on points.

-

MARUSSIA (Timo Glock 18, Charles Pic retired)

Glock struggled with balance problems. Pic retired on lap 26 with a drive shaft failure.

-

CATERHAM (Heikki Kovalainen 16, Vitaly Petrov 17)

Started together towards the back of the grid and finished well down the field again.

-

HRT (Pedro de la Rosa 19, Narain Karthikeyan retired)

Catalan De la Rosa, who made four stops, was the last placed among those who finished. Karthikeyan completed only a third of the team's home race. (Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Pritha Sarkar)