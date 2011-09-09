By Alan Baldwin
| MONZA, Italy, Sept 9
MONZA, Italy, Sept 9 Ferrari will honour the
50th anniversary of Phil Hill's Formula One title, the first by
any American driver, at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix but
the horror behind it will be left to others to recall.
Hill, who died in 2008, became champion by a single point
after the Ferrari driven by team mate Count Wolfgang Berghe von
Trips was flung into the Monza crowd at 150mph after tangling
with Jim Clark's Lotus on the approach to Parabolica.
Eleven spectators were killed instantly, along with the
driver. A further four, according to contemporary reports, died
later in hospital although some official statistics put the
overall toll at 13.
The accident remains Formula One's deadliest.
Von Trips, who had qualified on pole position, had needed
only a third place to become Germany's first world champion 33
years before Michael Schumacher -- who did his first laps on the
kart track set up by Von Trips near his family home -- finally
achieved the feat.
"I wanted to win, but not at this price," Hill said
afterwards. His son Derek is due to attend Sunday's race as a
guest of Ferrari.
"We wanted to find his car, the one he won the championship
in, but it was not possible to bring it here because it was not
in a usable condition," Ferrari's current team boss Stefano
Domenicali told Reuters.
"We thought at least to celebrate Phil Hill's victory with
something special. We will do something together with his son
but unfortunately we cannot do a lap with his car."
CRUEL SPORT
Formula One's last fatal accident was 10 years ago, when a
marshal was killed at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne and
safety has improved immeasurably since the days when a driver
could expect to attend the funerals of many of his rivals.
Although Von Trips' crash happened on the second lap, the
race was not stopped and some reports focused first on the track
action before mentioning the tragedy.
American writer Robert Daley, in his 1963 book 'The Cruel
Sport', reported a conversation with Hill in his hotel the
morning after.
"Everybody dies," Hill said. "Isn't it a fine thing that
Trips died doing something he loved, without any suffering,
without any warning?"
Asked what he would do now, the American replied: "When I
love motor racing less, my own life will become worth more to me
and I will be less willing to risk it."
He raced on until the end of 1964.
As Daley observed in the book "neither Hill nor anyone else
ever expressed regret for the 15 customers who died with Trips,
beyond noting that there would now be much agitation to abolish
motor racing again."
Briton Tony Brooks, fifth that day in a BRM, explained the
prevailing feeling.
"We weren't aware during the race of the seriousness of the
accident," he told the Guardian newspaper this week.
"As drivers, we were still conditioned by the attitude from
World War Two that danger was part of life. Nobody was making us
race, and we accepted the risk. When the race was over, what
really upset us was that innocent bystanders had been killed."
This year's race at Monza also coincides with the 10th
anniversary of the 9/11 destruction of New York's Twin Towers
and deaths of nearly 3,000 people.
As a measure of how far attitudes have changed in motor
racing, Ferrari's response at the time was to consider pulling
out of their home race in a gesture of solidarity and
condolence.
"I remember that we thought it was correct to race and we
did something on the nose (of the car), it was a black nose, it
was the first time in our history that we did something so
special," said Domenicali.
"We felt it was really important to show to all the
Americans that we were close to them in that moment.
"This weekend we will just remember that, we will not put
anything on the car. But it is still part of our big memories."
(Editing by Mark Meadows; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go
to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)