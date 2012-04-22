(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Alan Baldwin
MANAMA, April 22 When Formula One drivers
performed their usual parade around the circuit on the back of a
flatbed truck ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, the seats
they were waving at were empty.
Few inside the Formula One bubble had any contact with the
demonstrations in villages around the capital, which saw nightly
clashes between demonstrators hurling Molotov cocktails and
police firing teargas and birdshot.
Demonstrators denounced the Grand Prix as a lavish publicity
stunt for a government that crushed Arab Spring protests. Their
banners depicted race car drivers as riot police. Bahrainis
mostly just stayed away.
Formula One earns its money from TV rights and corporate
sponsors, not from selling tickets. But a government that wants
to show that life is returning to normal had spared no expense
to attract punters.
There was a rock music stage. Kids could enjoy tents for
circus performers, arts and crafts, and musical theatre.
"It's like Disneyland," said one foreigner working in the
stalls. "This is the best entertainment village I've seen in a
long time. They've really pushed the boat out for obvious
reasons."
Still, the TV cameras on the front of the cars beamed to the
world the unmistakable images of empty bleachers as the racers
roared past the grandstands.
With organisers doing what they could to attract crowds,
even super-elite status had lost some of its cachet. Regulars at
the normally overflowing Paddock Club, reserved for big-ticket
corporate sponsors and their guests, said attendance had fallen
through the floor.
No-longer-so-covetted Paddock Club passes were even falling
into the hands of ordinary mortals - unaware, for example, that
access includes free gourmet meals.
"You can see people wandering around with Paddock Club
passes and eating at the fast food stalls. They clearly don't
know what to do with them," said the foreigner at the stalls.
A column of black smoke could be seen from the circuit on
the distant horizon before the race, although there was no way
to tell whether it had anything to do with the violence. Tyres
were set alight overnight in Budaiya, scene of mass
demonstrations this week.
Most of those who did attend were expatriates, like Phil
Mitchell, originally from England, who wore a McLaren cap and
was rooting for Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton.
"There is definitely more security. But not marked. I think
it's just a precautionary measure," he said. "I'm just looking
forward to a really good race today."
Omer Mazhruddin, originally from Lahore in Pakistan but
living in Manama, attended with his visiting father.
"We're very excited and happy it's happening," he said. "I
think this will help normalise things in Bahrain going forward
as well. You can see people are very excited."
Bonkers, Buttons and Chuckles - three British clowns flown
in as part of the family entertainment - said the show would go
on.
"Everything's been alright so far, fantastic," said Buttons.
"No worries," agreed Bonkers. "Obviously we've seen stuff on
the news about what's been happening but we didn't have any real
concerns."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Peter Graff)