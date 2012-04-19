By Alan Baldwin
MANAMA, April 19 The Bahrain Grand Prix paddock,
with palms and cushioned seats, appeared an oasis of calm on
Thursday as Formula One teams went through their routines in a
bubble far from violent clashes elsewhere on the island.
Drivers gave their usual media briefings and appeared in
news conferences while mechanics worked on cars in the garages
and prepared for Friday's free practice, the first at the Sakhir
track since 2010.
The questions were mostly limited to Sunday's race, the
drivers' prospects and technical concerns despite two members of
the Force India team deciding to go home after a petrol bomb
landed on the highway as colleagues were driving back to their
hotel on Wednesday evening.
More protests took place in Manama on Thursday evening with
clashes between anti-government protestors seeking to oust
Bahrain's monarchy and police, who fired teargas and stun
grenades.
Protestors have threatened 'days of rage' to coincide with
the race, including one demonstration near the circuit on
Friday.
"I heard about the Force India issue. Yeah. I mean...I think
generally being in the paddock it seems to be no problem," Red
Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel said.
"Outside of the paddock maybe there is a risk but I think
there is a risk everywhere we go.
"I think it's not a big problem and I think I'm happy once
we start testing tomorrow because then we worry about the stuff
that really matters - tyre temperatures, cars," added the
24-year-old German.
Compatriot Michael Schumacher, the most successful driver in
the sport with seven titles and 91 race wins, made clear he was
not prepared for a debate.
"I don't want to mix the sport with political things. I'm
here for the sport," said the 43-year-old, winner of the first
Bahrain Grand Prix with Ferrari in 2004, in a Mercedes team
briefing.
INTELLIGENT BEINGS
Jenson Button, who won in Bahrain in 2009, was also
reluctant to discuss the situation but made clear that drivers
did pay attention to the world outside the paddock even if they
were not talking about it.
"I arrived today so I didn't hear that much," said the
McLaren driver, taking a deep breath. "I'm not going to get into
the details of it. You are here interviewing me as a driver and
that's exactly what I am going to talk about, motor racing.
"The outside issues, I'm not going to talk about."
Like others, Button was looking forward to getting out on
track and shutting out anything other than his immediate task of
setting up the car for qualifying and the race.
"When you are in the car you don't think of anything else
but driving around the circuit trying to feel the car and do the
best job you can," said the Briton.
"But when you are outside the car, of course you are asked
questions. Of course you understand what is going on around you,
some of us are intelligent human beings."
The two Force India drivers were more prepared to discuss
events after team bosses had met local organisers and police to
talk about security measures.
"It is obviously not right that sort of stuff happens,"
said Germany's Nico Hulkenberg.
"We are here to race. The F1 business is about
entertainment, and these sort of things should not really be
happening to us. Whether it is right or not, I don't really
know. I am not a politician, I am a Formula One driver.
"But it should not really be happening should it? It is not
good we have to worry about it."
