By Ossian Shine
| SINGAPORE, Sept 22
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 He has started more races
than anyone else in Formula One, but it is more than just years
on the clock that Rubens Barrichello offers the sport, he told
Reuters as he looks towards his 20th year in motor racing.
Still to agree terms with his Williams F1 team for next
season, the 39-year-old Brazilian will be at the wheel for a
record 321st grand prix in Singapore this weekend.
Yet despite having racked up almost two decades in an F1
cockpit, Barrichello insists he is in the shape of his life and
has more than ever to bring to the table.
"I am physically better than I was when I was 18... I really
am, it is true," he smiled.
"You can see it. Every year you have to put yourself onto
tests and you have numbers and they monitor the way you breathe
and the way you sweat so, I am in great shape.
"The (Williams) team is changing engines, personnel is
changing so... I think I have a lot to give to the team," the
Brazilian told Reuters in an interview.
"It is not just experience... because if you have experience
but no speed then it is nothing. If you have speed and no
experience it is actually better... but what I can offer the
team is my speed -- and the experience comes gratis.
Drained by jet-lag after a long flight from Brazil,
Barrichello lights up when he speaks of the sport he says he has
loved since he was six-years-old.
COMMITTED TO RACING
"I think it is a love and a passion for the speed," he
smiled... "in all honesty I am talking to the team to see if I
can race next year.
"I am still in love with the sport, I don't know what I can
do to live without that speed... I am enjoying it more and more.
"I am committed to race until the passion is not there."
Barrichello has seen a great number of changes -- some good,
some not so good, he says -- since making his debut with the
Jordan team in 1993. The sport, though, is just as tough.
"Formula One went through a lot of changes, but the position
is pretty much the same, the steering wheel is pretty much the
same, although I had one button in '93 and now I have 22. So...
I have to press a little bit more," he laughed.
"People argue that it is easier to change gears on the hand
rather than a lever, but with that the cars became faster so you
have more G-forces on the body so it is worse in terms of
physically coping with it so it is no easier or harder, it is
just different.
"Cars go faster, and every year they (race officials) tend
to do something different to slow them down, but engineers are
so clever they just make it faster and off we go... we are
breaking records every track we go to.
"When I started we had V12 engines, and then I raced V10 for
most of my career and then we have V8 and then we go V6 and we
are still going to beat lap times."
This season has been one of the less memorable for
Barrichello, who was championship runner-up to then-Ferrari team
mate Michael Schumacher in 2002 and 2004.
BIG TEST
His Williams team sits ninth in the 12-team standings with
just five points for the season.
Leaders Red Bull top the table with 451 points.
"We had a terrible year," Barrichello said.
"There was lots of things that the team concentrated on,
such as the lower gear box... it was not that they did not pay
attention... but with the changing tyre and some of the other
teams being better prepared they (rival teams) were able to do a
better job.
"Our car is not bad to drive but it is just not quick
enough, so we just try to develop, we try to get to the rhythm
of the top guys, but it has not been good enough.
"So with the new personnel, they are creating a new machine
with a different engine and so I think it is going to be a lot
better."
This weekend's grand prix would be a big test for the team,
Barrichello said, with the Singapore circuit especially
challenging for the mechanics.
"The set-up of the car needs to be really good here... for
you to see the degradation of the tyres go the way you want, the
combination of the low and the high speed plus the bumpiness of
the track makes it very, very difficult to set up the car. So
all of that combined makes it very, very special.
"I do very much like this race. It is very, very different,"
the Brazilian added. "It is like before HD TV... that is the
image we have at night.
"You don't see everything, with the street and the bumps,
you don't see every aspect of the circuit, but it is a pretty
good view of everything. It is just good fun.
"The track the first year was a little bumpy but they have
made it very good. And it is good racing, good strategies and in
a great place, a great city."
