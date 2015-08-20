SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 20 Valtteri Bottas suggested on Thursday that recent speculation linking him to Ferrari had hurt relations between the driver and his Williams Formula One team.

The Finn was seen as a favourite to replace compatriot Kimi Raikkonen at the Italian glamour team next year until Ferrari announced on Wednesday that the 2007 world champion was staying for another season.

"For sure it doesn't do any good to my and the team's relationship, so it is not fair for us -- those kind of rumours," Bottas told reporters ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

"It's easier now for me, for Williams and for Kimi," added the Finn. "Now there are just facts and no rumours and I think this (announcement) proves that what a lot of what was said was rumour. Nothing has changed for me."

Williams have an option on Bottas's services for 2016 but have yet to confirm their lineup, although Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa is expected to stay.

Bottas said discussions with Williams were ongoing and he would be happy to stay.

"As a driver you want to know as soon as you can. It will be nice to know but there is also no mega-rush," he said of his future. "For next year we are still discussing, so there is no confirmation on that.

"I feel like I have done a good job with the car. I want to be in a quicker car but I think for next year we can do with it Williams if I stay here." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)