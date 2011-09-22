By John O'Brien
| SINGAPORE, Sept 22
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 McLaren's Jenson Button
expects fans to flock to the remaining Formula One races of the
season even if Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel seals the title with
five rounds left after Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.
Vettel has won eight of 13 races so far and can secure
back-to-back world championships as early as this weekend, but
2009 champion Button points to his victory in Canada as one of
the reasons why spectators would still turn up in their droves.
"I think fans care more about the individual races first and
it's nice to hear them say a race was good. Personally, I
thought Canada was amazing and so did the fans," Button told
reporters on Thursday.
In June, the Briton made six visits to the pitlane in
Montreal before passing Vettel on the last lap of a thrilling
race that Button believes provides the kind of action fans will
always delight in seeing.
"They didn't think that it was amazing because they thought
I had a chance to win the title over Vettel. They watched it and
loved it because it was a great race," he added.
"There have been a few races like that this year, where the
fans love the action and then look at the standings afterwards.
"The races are key to people enjoying the action of Formula
One. The championship is always the main goal but winning races
is almost as good as winning the title.
"It's such an emotional feeling when you cross the line in
front.
"A championship you work up to over the year, a race lasts
less than two hours. When you win the race, the emotion in the
team is unbelievable and that's exactly what we are out to do...
win races."
GOOD ENOUGH
Button insisted that McLaren would not lower their standards
or intensity once the title had been decided.
"We will continue the same way as we have all year and
that's not going to change when Vettel wins the title. We will
continue to try just as hard as we have all season to win
races," the Briton added.
"We have a car that's good enough to challenge for wins and
if we don't make mistakes and get everything right then we can
match Sebastian and Red Bull.
"Fans will still watch racing as it's the best we have seen
and that's not going to stop. The championship may be over but
people will still go to watch races."
Button's McLaren team mate Lewis Hamilton expressed his
disappointment in the team's inability to prevent Vettel from
charging to the title but is hoping for an improved showing in
2012.
"I'm not frustrated at all," Hamilton shrugged.
"It's sad that the season may be over this weekend for us as
a team and, of course, we would love to be leading both
championships as that's what we have worked for throughout the
year.
"But that's not the way it is and we need to do a better job
next year."
