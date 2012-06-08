MONTREAL, June 8 Gearbox troubles left Jenson
Button kicking his heels for much of Canadian Grand Prix
practice on Friday while McLaren team mate Lewis Hamilton went
fastest in both sessions.
The contrast between the two Formula One champions was
extreme but Button and the team remained optimistic after a
difficult day for one side of the garage at the Circuit Gilles
Villeneuve.
Button won a rain-hit race in Canada last year after a
collision with Hamilton, who took his first win at the circuit
in his 2007 debut season, left him having to fight from the back
of the grid after a re-start.
He did so in epic fashion, making six stops in total and
reeling in his rivals before passing Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel
for the lead on the last lap.
On Friday, the Briton did just 12 laps in the morning and 14
in the afternoon with mechanics having to carry out two long
gearbox changes.
He made it out on track with just 18 minutes remaining in
the second session and then hit traffic, but despite that was
ninth fastest.
"It's not a disaster. Obviously he knows the circuit, he's a
pretty experienced driver, he was pretty good here last year and
I think we can recover the situation tomorrow and I'm sure we
will," said team principal Martin Whitmarsh.
"It's nice to get the miles in, but Lewis was doing some
good long runs and some good short runs so we've got quite a lot
of data anyway within the team and that feeds across to Jenson."
McLaren managing director Jonathan Neale fended off
accusations that McLaren had taken far too long to fix the
problem.
He explained that oil was leaking onto the clutch of
Button's car. Once the seal had been repaired and the gearbox
rebuilt, the mechanics discovered another previously undetected
problem when the engine was fired up.
That then forced a second gearbox change.
"I'm not too worried," said Button, who won the
season-opener in Australia but whose results have tailed off in
the last three races as he struggled to get the tyres working to
their best.
In six races, he has failed to score three times.
"The car has been quick all day, so there's lots of good
information for us to look at for tomorrow. I enjoy driving
around this place so we'll be hoping for a bit more luck
tomorrow," said Button.
(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Frank Pingue)