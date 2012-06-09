By Steve Keating
Jenson Button was a long-shot
winner in last year's Canadian Grand Prix and the McLaren driver
will be rolling the dice again on Sunday after qualifying 10th
with a different tyre strategy to his rivals.
The Pirelli tyres have been a key factor in the most
unpredictable of seasons, with teams struggling to get to grips
with new regulations and compounds.
After gearbox problems during Friday's practice sessions
left Button playing catch-up, the Briton was the sole runner in
the final qualifying session to use the soft tyre rather than
supersoft.
With very hot weather expected for Sunday's race, the
decision looked a gamble.
"We're starting with a different tyre from everyone else, I
don't know if that is a good thing or a bad thing but it is what
it is," the 2009 champion told reporters.
"We will see tomorrow, it's going to be very hot and
hopefully that will throw it up in the air a little bit and we
won't be quite sure what the tyres are going to do.
"Taking a little bit of a punt (gamble) I suppose, which I
think you have to do when you're that far back and you can still
have a good race from there tomorrow."
The big question will be the level of degradation of the
compounds, with the supersoft holding up better than expected
and likely to be good for 30 laps or more.
That could make a one-stop strategy possible while most
teams are likely to go for two.
Button made six last year in an epic fightback in the wet
from the rear of the field at a re-start to overtake Red Bull's
Sebastian Vettel, again on pole on Sunday, on the final lap to
steal the victory.
He has another battle on his hands on Sunday if he is to
score big points after a slump in form following his win in the
Australian season-opener.
"These tires are quite difficult to get the temperature in
and get them working," said McLaren team principal Martin
Whitmarsh.
"It's a very fine window, clearly a lot of teams, including
ourselves, are finding it a bit of a challenge. We're still
learning."
