By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 26 Fighting talk
from Red Bull's Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel is music
to Jenson Button's ears.
The McLaren driver, winner in Hungary before the summer
break in his 200th race, suspects the runaway championship
leader could be feeling the pressure after being beaten in the
last three grands prix.
"It will be interesting to see what his way of thinking is
over the next few races because he says he wants to go all out
and win them all, which is great," the 2009 champion told
Reuters at the Belgian Grand Prix.
"That's exactly what we want. So hopefully that's going to
be the case for the whole season."
Button knows how it feels to dominate and win a string of
races -- he took six of the first seven in 2009 before the
others caught up -- and Vettel has won six of 11 this season.
He has also experienced Vettel's frustration at close hand,
with the German, now 24, shunting him out of last year's race at
Spa.
McLaren team boss Martin Whitmarsh dubbed Vettel a 'Crash
Kid' after that incident but the Red Bull driver, who has not
looked too stressed about anything on the track this year, has
curbed his impetuous streak since then.
"Hopefully he won't be close enough to crash into us but
I've got a feeling they (the Red Bulls) are going to qualify
quite well as always," said Button.
"But this is an interesting circuit in terms of racing
because if you are racing someone and you're close behind, it's
so easy to overtake them up the hill with the DRS (adjustable
rear wing)."
HAWAII HOLIDAY
The Briton, rested after a break in Hawaii and also serving
as best man at a friend's wedding in Somerset, said Vettel could
make mistakes whether he tried to bank safe points or went for
all-out victory and nothing could be ruled out.
"When it gets to you, you can see what happens.
"I watched Abu Dhabi (the last race of 2010) on the TV the
other day -- I couldn't keep away from racing -- and he
(Ferrari's Fernando Alonso) was leading by 15 points before the
start of that race, and he lost the championship to Sebastian,"
said the 31-year-old.
"That's just like 'Wow!.' It just shows you that when things
are tough, or you are trying to hold a lead, it can be quite
difficult when you think about it too much."
Vettel is 85 points clear of team mate Mark Webber with
eight races remaining while Button, winner of two races this
season, is 100 off the lead.
Button said the McLaren should be strong at Spa, where
Button's team mate Lewis Hamilton won last year, and had felt
good in tests in the simulator.
"It does look remote," he said of his own chances. "For me
to win the championship there is a very slim chance but there is
still a chance so I'll give it a go.
"Our last couple of races in terms of pace, we should be
very happy with ourselves and we bring that to this race.
"If you're quick here then you are going to be quick in
Monza as well, so that's two races done," added Button.
"And if you can pick up maximum points there and pull a few
points on Seb, it's six races to go and we'll see. I think he
can be beaten, definitely, but it's going to be tough."
