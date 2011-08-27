By Alan Baldwin
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 27 Jenson Button
went from optimism to a state of shock after another McLaren
misunderstanding left him only 13th on the starting grid for the
Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.
The 2009 world champion, on a high after winning the last
race before the summer break, ran out of time in the second
phase of qualifying at Spa and failed to make the cut for the
top 10 showdown.
"It's a bit of a shock being down in 13th, especially after
Q1 (the first phase) where I was quickest by a second," the
Briton told reporters.
"The car's been working great all weekend, I've been very
happy with the car. I thought we as a team have done a great
job...probably the most confident I've been all year with the
situation.
"It was a mis-communication. It shouldn't happen but it
did," he added.
"I've got to move forward now. From 13th the win is very
difficult but that's exactly what I am out to do tomorrow. I
don't really care about anything else."
Button thought he had three timed laps in the second phase
and was teeing up the third when told to pit.
"I should have kept pushing on my second lap but I didn't
realise that I only had that lap to go," he explained. "So I
cooled the car down and tried to look after the tyres to go
again on the next lap. And there wasn't a next lap.
"I'm not going to point the finger at anyone because there's
no-one to point the finger at. We messed up," added the
31-year-old.
"My engineer did say before I went out, not that I recall it
but I believe him, that you've got two laps to do."
Button is 100 points behind Red Bull's world champion
Sebastian Vettel, who starts on pole for the ninth time this
season, with eight races remaining.
His own McLaren team mate Lewis Hamilton lines up alongside
the German on the front row.
However, Button won in Canada, in wet conditions, after
being last at the re-start and there are plenty of overtaking
chances at Spa.
"We've got very good pace, the car's working great around
here as it has done in the last few races and we can have a
great day tomorrow," he said.
