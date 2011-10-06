SUZUKA, Japan Oct 6 Jenson Button refused to rule out a further twist to his Formula One career on Thursday despite McLaren announcing a lucrative new contract that could keep the 2009 champion at the team for years to come.

Asked at the Japanese Grand Prix whether the 'multi-year' deal announced by the team meant he would now see out his career at McLaren, the 31-year-old driver told Reuters: "Not necessarily.

"I've been asked 'Is this my last contract?' and probably two years ago I would have said definitely," the Briton added.

"Even last year I probably would have said definitely.

"But time flies and I think it (the decision to retire) will end up going back and back. So yes, it might be or it might not be. I don't know."

Button, who joined McLaren after winning his title with Brawn GP, said his experience with the team over the last two years meant his retirement was now further away than might otherwise have been the case.

"I'm really enjoying where I am at the moment and hopefully this feeling will continue and if it does I might be racing for a lot more years," he said.

Button, currently second in the championship, had been linked in paddock speculation to a possible move to glamour team Ferrari or champions Red Bull in 2013 but the new deal knocked those scenarios on the head.

"It's not a regret now, is it?," the Englishman laughed when asked if he had any regrets that he would probably never get to race for the Italian team.

"I don't regret anything at the moment," added Button, the only man now standing -- but only just -- between Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel and a second successive title.

"I think every driver is excited about Ferrari because they remember the past and what Ferrari have achieved in the past but they are not the only team.

"I think a lot of drivers would like to be in a Ferrari if it was the right circumstances and the right situation, but they are not very often."

The Briton said he was looking forward to next season and beyond with McLaren, who also have 2008 champion and compatriot Lewis Hamilton under contract for 2012.

"I think there's a lot more that I can give in terms of developing the car because last year I arrived and the car was built (already)," said Button.

"This year I think we've made a step forward and... I feel I'm a lot more at home in this car and hopefully I can still help with the development for the future years.

"It's exciting and it's nice to be with a team and have a multiple year -- whatever that means -- contract with a team that has the resources, the manpower, the expertise to fight for a championship over the years."