SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Caterham have appointed Cyril Abiteboul, currently deputy managing director of Renault Sport Formula One, as their new CEO, the Malaysian-owned outfit said on Friday.

Abiteboul will juggle both the roles until January after which he will join the English-based team where he will report to Caterham Group CEO Riad Asmat and chairman Tony Fernandes.

"I am obviously really happy to join this team that is still only in its third year and I would like to thank Tony, Kamarudin and Riad for this fantastic opportunity," Abiteboul said in a statement.

"The vision, enthusiasm and appetite of the shareholders and the whole team will be very precious strengths to help us tackle the many challenges we have ahead as we continue to develop the F1 platform and hopefully make our way up through the grid."

Caterham, who failed to score a point in their previous life as Team Lotus in 2010 and 2011, are one of three teams who have yet to open their account ahead of this season's 14th race in Singapore on Sunday.

Abiteboul, who has spent 11 years with Renault, has some experience of working with Caterham as Renault provide engines for the fledgling outfit.

"As CEO he will lead our F1 operation and will work closely with Riad, who can now turn his full attention to the continuing growth of the wider Caterham Group which is already active in the automotive, aerospace and marine industries," Fernandes said.

"Cyril will also strengthen the excellent relationship that we have with Renault, particularly as we work towards the introduction of the new engine regulations in 2014 when engines will play an even greater role in overall car performance." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)