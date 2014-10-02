SUZUKA, Japan Oct 2 Caterham drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Marcus Ericsson are set to speak to the team principal on Friday to discover more about the problems facing the Formula One outfit at their British base.

Bailiffs seized items from the team's Leafield headquarters on Wednesday, raising question marks about the team's participation in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix, as rumours suggested they had been forced to halt operations and shut down servers at the facility.

But in a statement on Thursday, the team moved to quash the speculation, condemning the "unfounded and unsubstantiated rumours concerning actions against 1MRT, the entrant and owner of CaterhamF1" and said they were preparing to race in Japan.

"Yeah, I read some of the stuff and like I said it's a lot of speculation," Sweden's Ericsson told reporters at Suzuka.

"I don't know what's true or not and I'm not sure. But for me everything has been normal on the track and we've done a normal preparation so that's the thing that I'm focused on and I need to care about, really."

Ericsson and Kobayashi said they were yet to speak to Caterham management and would do so when team principal Manfredi Ravetto arrived in Japan on Friday. He is also scheduled to be at a news conference.

"Well, first of all, I won't get the same information as the boss because I think that our boss is flying over here, so we are waiting to see what happens really," local hero Kobayashi, striking a more cautious tone compared to his team mate, told reporters at a damp and overcast circuit.

"I think it's very difficult to say. At the moment, I think we can still communicate with the UK so I think it looks as if the company is OK but I don't know the rest really," he said before adding: "Unfortunately."

In Thursday's statement, Caterham said action had been threatened against a supplier of the team, stressing the company was "not owned by 1MRT and it has no influence over the entry of CaterhamF1 or the entrant".

A list of seized items to be auctioned off was later published on the bailiffs' website (www.thesheriffsoffice.com).

They included a 2013 Caterham F1 'test car', steering wheels, wheels and assorted pit lane items such as jacks and starters.

Car parts 'due for Japan 2014' were also included on the list.

The high costs of competing in Formula One have hit several teams hard.

The Caterham team was sold to a consortium of unidentified Swiss and Middle Eastern investors in July after former owner, Malaysian entrepreneur Tony Fernandes, pulled the plug after failing to score a point since entering the sport in 2010.