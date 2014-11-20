ABU DHABI Nov 20 Briton Will Stevens will make his Formula One debut when he races alongside Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi for Caterham at this weekend's Abu Dhabi season-ending grand prix, the team said on Thursday.

Stevens, 23, who has raced this year in the World Series by Renault 3.5 championship, was previously part of the Caterham Racing Academy and tested for the team in 2013 and 2014.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be getting this opportunity and am very grateful to everyone involved at Caterham F1 Team for giving it to me," Stevens said in a team statement.

"I feel ready for the challenge of my F1 debut and look forward to working as part of the team in a race environment after all the work we've done together previously in the tests I've completed and back at Leafield in the sim (simulator)."

Caterham went into administration last month and have made 230 staff redundant. They have raised the money to compete in Abu Dhabi through a crowd-funding initiative.

Swede Marcus Ericsson severed his ties with the team ahead of a move to Sauber for next season. (Editing by Justin Palmer)