UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Raikkonen fastest for Ferrari as F1 testing ends
* Ferrari challenging champions Mercedes (Updates at end of session)
LONDON Aug 20 German driver Andre Lotterer will replace Japan's Kamui Kobayashi at Caterham for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.
"Lotterer will replace Kamui Kobayashi for this round of the championship. The Japanese driver still remains part of the team," Caterham said in a statement.
Lotterer, 32, is a three times Le Mans 24 Hours winner. The German has never raced in Formula One but was Jaguar's test driver in 2002.
Caterham's other driver is Swedish rookie Marcus Ericsson. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.