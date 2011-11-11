ABU DHABI Nov 11 Venezuelan Johnny
Cecotto junior, whose father and namesake competed in Formula
One in the 1980s, will test for Force India in Abu Dhabi next
week, the team said on Friday.
The 22-year-old German-born driver will have his first taste
of a grand prix car at the Yas Marina circuit on Wednesday in
the young driver test. Britain's Max Chilton will also test for
the team.
"I think all drivers want to race in Formula One so the
chance to get time in the... car is a big moment for me,"
Cecotto said in a statement.
"I know there's a massive amount to learn and a lot of work
to get through on the day but I definitely feel ready to get
behind the wheel," added Cecotto.
Cecotto senior raced for Theodore and Toleman in 1983 and
1984 respectively, scoring a point with sixth place in the
USA-West Grand Prix in Long Beach.
Until the arrival this season of compatriot Pastor Maldonado
at Williams, he was the last Venezuelan driver to score a point
in Formula One.
Other young drivers testing next week include Canadian
Robert Wickens, Estonian Kevin Korjus and Czech Jan Charouz with
Renault.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)