Motor racing-Capito exits McLaren after Dennis departure
LONDON, Feb 7 Chief executive Jost Capito is leaving McLaren following the departure of ousted boss Ron Dennis, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
SUZUKA, Japan Oct 9 Germany's Sebastian Vettel became Formula One's youngest double world champion on Sunday after finishing third in a Japanese Grand Prix won by British rival Jenson Button.
The 24-year-old Red Bull driver had needed just a point to clinch his second successive crown while Button had to win at Suzuka to have any hope of keeping the championship open for another weekend.
Vettel, who became only the ninth driver to win back-to-back crowns, had started from pole position for the 12th time this year. With four races remaining, he leads Button by an insurmountable 114 points.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso finished second in the race. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John O'Brien; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)
LONDON, Feb 4 Formula One's new owners Liberty Media may have made a mistake in ousting commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone immediately after completing their takeover of the sport, according to former FIA president Max Mosley.
VIENNA, Feb 3 Formula One teams should consider Liberty Media's invitation to take a stake in the sport and should not reject it out of hand, Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said on Friday.