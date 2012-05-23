MONACO May 23 Chinese driver Ma Qing Hua will test for HRT at Silverstone in July, the Spanish-based Formula One team said on Wednesday.

Qing Hua was announced in April as a member of the team's young driver development programme and principal Luis Perez-Sala said the 24-year-old was ready for the next step.

"Over the last few weeks we've been working with Ma, as a part of our scheduled development programme, at the Valencia and Jerez circuits with different cars and we consider that he is ready to take part in the young driver test," he said in a statement.

"He's very professional, with a positive attitude, he has a feel for the car and, what's most important, he's quick. We've got faith in his quality and are confident that he will do a good job in Silverstone."

Formula One has two young driver tests scheduled this year, one in Silverstone and the other in Abu Dhabi in November. Teams can choose which one they take part in.

Back-of-the-grid HRT, who have Spaniard Pedro de la Rosa and Indian Narain Karthikeyan as regular drivers, missed this year's only in-season test for all drivers which was held at the Mugello track in Italy this month.

Qing Hua will be the first Chinese to take part in a young driver test although Dutch-born Ho-Pin Tung tested with Williams in 2003 and was also a Renault reserve in 2010.

"I hope not to be the last one and for many to follow in my footsteps," Qing Hua said in a statement. "I hope that with the backing of all my compatriots, both in China and elsewhere, the commitment and link between my nation and the pinnacle of motorsport grows stronger every day." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)