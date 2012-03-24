SEPANG, Malaysia, March 24 Bernie Ecclestone
said a majority of the teams currently competing in Formula
One, including Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull, have committed to
continue racing in the sport after the current Concorde
agreement expires at the end of this year.
The Concorde agreement is a confidential commercial
agreement between the rights holding company and the teams whose
cars compete in the 20-race series.
The agreement also governs how much of the television rights
money and prize money teams receive.
"I am very pleased to announce that we have reached
commercial agreements with the majority of the current Formula
One teams ... about the terms on which they will continue
competing in Formula One after the current Concorde Agreement
expires at the end of this year," the Formula One promoter said
in a statement posted on the official F1 website.
Ecclestone's statement comes after he told Reuters in a
telephone interview he had recommended Singapore as the best
place to float part of the motor racing business to its majority
owners CVC Capital.
There have also been rumours that Ferrari and Red Bull had
agreed a special deal with the 81-year old -- who has built the
sport from a circuit for motoring enthusiasts into a global
enterprise -- that would see the oldest team in Formula One take
a shareholding in the sport while both teams would gain seats on
the sport's board.
The sport's governing body, the FIA, now run by former
Ferrari principal Jean Todt, ultimately owns the commercial
rights but signed them over to Ecclestone's Formula One
Management in a 100-year deal in 2001 as part of a separation of
commercial and regulatory activities.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
