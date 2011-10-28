NOIDA, India Oct 28 Williams have appointed Mike Coughlan as technical director following the departure of Sam Michael to McLaren, the Formula One team's chairman Adam Parr said on Friday.

"The new technical team consists of Mike Coughlan, who we have just confirmed as our new technical director...the head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville and Mark Gillan who is our chief operations engineer," he told reporters at the Indian Grand Prix.

"I think they have already had quite an impact on the team in the factory," he added.

Coughlan has a chequered past, acquiring notoriety when he was embroiled in a 2007 spying controversy concerning leaked Ferrari data.

That affair cost McLaren a record $100 million fine and the Briton his job as technical director of that team.

He joined Williams in June as chief engineer, saying he regretted his past actions and hoped to earn back the respect of the paddock. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Timothy Collings)