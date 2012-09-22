Motor racing-Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 HRT driver Pedro de la Rosa will be handed a five-place penalty on the starting grid for the Singapore Grand Prix after his team performed an unscheduled gearbox change ahead of the final free practice on Saturday.
The 41-year-old finished the Italian Grand Prix in Monza in 18th place two weeks ago but his team discovered a problem with his gearbox and the change does not conform with regulations that state the equipment must be used for five races.
The penalty is likely to put the Spaniard at the back of the grid, compounding a miserable first season with HRT in which his best finish was 17th place at the European Grand Prix in Valencia in June. (Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 48 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 44 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 33 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 25 5. Craig Breen (Irel
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 73 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 53 3. Hyundai Motorsport 40 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 26