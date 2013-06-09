Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
MONTREAL, June 9 A worker at the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix circuit died when he was run over by a recovery vehicle, the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Sunday.
The FIA released a statement saying the victim, who was not identified, died in a Montreal hospital from the injuries he sustained.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.