(Adds statement, details)

By Julian Linden

MONTREAL, June 9 A marshal at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal was killed on Sunday when he was run over by a mobile crane during the closing stages of the Formula One race, the sport's governing body (FIA) said.

The FIA released a statement hours after the race saying the marshal, a member of the Notre Dame Automobile Club, had died in a Montreal hospital from the injuries he sustained.

The FIA did not identify the marshal but said he was "the victim of an unfortunate accident."

"The worker was helping to recover a car which had stopped during the race," said the statement.

"The recovery vehicle had lifted the car to return it to the pits and while doing this the worker dropped his radio and attempted to pick it up.

"As he did this, he stumbled and was hit and run over by the recovery vehicle."

The FIA said the worker was transferred by helicopter to the Sacre-Coeur hospital in Montreal for treatment but his injuries were too severe and he died. (Editing by Peter Rutherford; )