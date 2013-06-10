(Adds background on previous fatalities at Formula One)

By Julian Linden

MONTREAL, June 9 A marshal at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal was killed on Sunday when he was run over by a mobile crane at the end of the Formula One race, the sport's governing body said.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) released a statement saying the marshal, a member of the Notre Dame Automobile Club, had died in a Montreal hospital from the injuries he sustained.

The marshal died while removing the Sauber of Esteban Gutierrez, who crashed out on lap 63.

The FIA did not identify the marshal but said he was "the victim of an unfortunate accident."

"The worker was helping to recover a car which had stopped during the race," said the statement.

"The recovery vehicle had lifted the car to return it to the pits and while doing this the worker dropped his radio and attempted to pick it up.

"As he did this, he stumbled and was hit and run over by the recovery vehicle."

The FIA said the worker was transferred by helicopter to the Sacre-Coeur hospital in Montreal for treatment but his injuries were too severe and he died.

"Unfortunately, the worker succumbed to his injuries at the hospital," said the statement.

"The FIA, l'Automobile Club de l'Île Notre-Dame and the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada, want to communicate their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim."

The worker was the first marshal killed at a Formula One race in over 12 years.

The last was Graham Beveridge, who was killed at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix when he was struck by a tyre that flew through a gap in the safety fencing after Jacques Villeneuve and Ralf Schumacher had collided.

His death had come just six months after another marshal was killed at the 2000 Italian Grand Prix, prompting a review of safety at race tracks and the introduction of improved measures to protect circuit workers.

The last driver to be killed at a Formula One race was Brazilian Ayrton Senna, who died at the 1994 San Marino a day after Roland Ratzenberger was also killed in one of the sport's blackest weekends. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)