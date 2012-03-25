* Rain reduces visibility to a minimum
By John O'Brien
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 25 The Malaysian Grand
Prix was halted for 51 minutes on Sunday as officials red
flagged the race after just eight laps due to torrential rain at
the Sepang circuit.
The downpour reduced visibility to a bare minimum and the
wet track caused cars to lose grip, leaving race organisers with
no option other than to halt the race and wait for the weather
to clear up.
Under clearing skies, the race restarted behind the safety
car with Lewis Hamilton leading, McLaren team mate Jenson Button
in second and Sergio Perez third in a Sauber.
All the cars had wet tyres fitted.
The entire field started on intermediate tyres as rain began
to lash the circuit, opted to switch to wets after a few more
laps but with Button telling his team over the radio that the
third sector was "like a lake", the safety car was deployed.
Romain Grosjean was the only casualty before the stoppage,
the Frenchman spinning off the track on the fourth lap in his
Lotus, beaching his car in the gravel.
Button won the 2009 grand prix while driving for Brawn GP
when rain caused the race to be halted after 31 of the scheduled
56 laps, leading to half points being awarded as 75 percent of
the race distance had not been completed.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
