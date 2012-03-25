* Rain reduces visibility to a minimum

By John O'Brien

SEPANG, Malaysia, March 25 The Malaysian Grand Prix was halted for 51 minutes on Sunday as officials red flagged the race after just eight laps due to torrential rain at the Sepang circuit.

The downpour reduced visibility to a bare minimum and the wet track caused cars to lose grip, leaving race organisers with no option other than to halt the race and wait for the weather to clear up.

Under clearing skies, the race restarted behind the safety car with Lewis Hamilton leading, McLaren team mate Jenson Button in second and Sergio Perez third in a Sauber.

All the cars had wet tyres fitted.

The entire field started on intermediate tyres as rain began to lash the circuit, opted to switch to wets after a few more laps but with Button telling his team over the radio that the third sector was "like a lake", the safety car was deployed.

Romain Grosjean was the only casualty before the stoppage, the Frenchman spinning off the track on the fourth lap in his Lotus, beaching his car in the gravel.

Button won the 2009 grand prix while driving for Brawn GP when rain caused the race to be halted after 31 of the scheduled 56 laps, leading to half points being awarded as 75 percent of the race distance had not been completed. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

