SINGAPORE, Sept 26 British rookie Paul Di Resta delighted his Force India Formula One team with a career best sixth place in his first Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Scot skilfully nursed his car around the punishing floodlit street circuit to lead a double points finish with German team mate Adrian Sutil two spots behind,

"It's probably my best race of the season, but it's the result of all the hard work behind the scenes," Di Resta said after the night race.

"We came here with an upgrade package that has allowed us to gain performance in the race, gain tyre life, and we saw the benefits of that today.

"My first Singapore Grand Prix was a lot of fun and I'm very happy with the outcome."

Team principal and Indian liquor and aviation baron Vijay Mallya was thrilled.

"I have to say I am delighted with today's result. We knew we had the performance in the car to get both drivers in the points, but to come away with 12 points is extremely satisfying," he said.

"It strengthens our sixth place in the championship and moves us closer to fifth place.

"One of the key moments of the race was the safety car period, when we chose to pit both cars at the same time. The pit crew did an excellent job of stacking the cars and that played a critical role in where we ultimately finished.

"Both Paul and Adrian have performed brilliantly all weekend and haven't put a foot wrong."

Mercedes-powered Force India have 48 points with five races remaining, 12 ahead of Sauber and 22 behind Renault.

