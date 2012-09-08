MONZA, Italy, Sept 8 Force India Formula One
driver Paul Di Resta has appointed Jenson Button's manager
Richard Goddard to run his affairs after falling out with Lewis
Hamilton's father.
"They've been assisting me in a purely advisory capacity,
whilst I've been making my decision," the Scot said in a
statement issued at the Italian Grand Prix by Goddard's Sports
Partnership.
"Based on how that's gone and having seen what they've
achieved with other clients, in and out of the sport of F1, it
became clear that it was the right way to go."
Di Resta, 26, split with Anthony Hamilton - father of
Button's team mate and 2008 champion Lewis - before the British
Grand Prix in July.
Media reports have said Hamilton senior is suing for
wrongful termination of his contract and loss of earnings.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Matt Barker)